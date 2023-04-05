Warriors great Steph Curry, who is still sinking threes on a possible road to the playoffs this season, is making moves with the media company he started two years ago, and will executive produce and star in a new mockumentary comedy for NBC, playing himself.

It's not known how much on-camera time Steph will have on the show now in development, which is called Mr. Throwback. As Deadline reported this week, the show will star Adam Pally of Happy Endings and Mindy Project fame, and he plays "a down-on-his-luck [sports] memorabilia dealer looking for redemption by reuniting with his sixth-grade teammate, NBA legend Steph Curry."

The comedy is reportedly set to be shot mockumentary style, à la The Office and Parks & Recreation, and the creator is David Caspe, who also created Happy Endings and Black Monday. Joining Caspe in writing the series are brothers Matthew and Daniel Libman, who also wrote on those two shows with Caspe as well as NBC's Kenan.

But can Curry act? I guess playing himself shouldn't be too hard...

"Making the natural transition from behind the camera to center stage opposite Adam Pally, we can’t wait for the world to see what we have in store," says Curry in a canned statement.

“We’re thrilled to continue our work with NBC and UTV to develop a project as fun and entertaining as Mr. Throwback,” says Erick Peyton, who serves as chief creative officer of Unanimous Media, the company that Curry launched in 2021. (The name is likely a reference to Curry being the only basketball player ever unanimously voted league MVP.)

Unanimous Media has already been responsible for the ABC game show Holey Moley and the Apple docuseries Underrated. The company is also working with Seth MacFarlane on a "reimagined" animated version of Good Times, the late 1970s/early 1980s sitcom.

Mr. Throwback is still in early development stages, it sounds like, and they're probably aiming to shoot a pilot — or more than that? — while Steph is on his off-season.

Adam Pally confirmed the news of the show on Instagram, saying, "Looks like the splash bro’s where[sic] triplets?!"

Top image: Pally photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for VOX Media; Curry photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images