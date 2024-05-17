Warriors all-star Steph Curry is single-handedly trying to reverse SF’s commercial real estate doom loop, paying six times the 2021 sale price for a building at 20th and Illinois streets that will be his business headquarters.

The unfortunate trend in San Francisco office and commercial real estate right now is that buildings are selling for a fraction of their former sale prices in a highly troubled market. Though there are some occasional instances where deep-pocketed buyers are splurging. The latest of these deep-pocketed splurge deals is making quite a splash, as the Chronicle reports that Warriors point guard Steph Curry just bought a building in Dogpatch that will be his business headquarters.

And he really tossed his mouthguard to the wind on this one, as the Chron reports Curry paid $8.5 million for the building, which they say is “nearly six times higher than what it sold for in 2021.”

Image: Google Street View

Here is the building in question, it’s 600 20th Street (at Illinois Street), and according to its Loopnet listing, it still has that “Pepsi/Jim’s Smoke Shop & Deli” sign on it. That is not likely to stay there, because as seen below, there’s a permit on file at the SF Planning Department to demolish the building. Back in March, SF YIMBY posted renderings of the proposed new building, though it's unclear if those plans are still in effect now that Steph Curry owns the place.

Image: SF Planning Department

The extra-high sale price is clearly becuse of those entitlements in the works, and the sale likely comes with the plans for the new building — which could eventually make this investment worthwhile.

Regardless, the place is intended to serve as the business headquarters for Curry’s company Thirty Ink, a reference to Curry’ number-30 jersey, which is sort of the umbrella company for all things off-court for Steph Curry. A Thirty Ink rep told the Chronicle that the company focuses on “athlete management, brand, fitness, lifestyle, impact, media, philanthropy, and technology.” The website has numerous references to Steph and Ayesha Curry’s very generous Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation philanthropy, and the website’s Brands section catalogs Curry’s many promotional deals (though there is no mention of his promotions for a failed crypto company).

The news is the latest boost for the ascendant Dogpatch neighborhood. That $2 billion redevelopment of the former Potrero Power Plant near Pier 70 is still humming along, and the venture capital firm Y Combinator just moved to its headquarters a couple doors down from the building Curry just bought. (Yes, that Y Combinator.)



Meanwhile, in much sillier Steph Curry news, much of Twitter/X is having a good laugh over Magic Johnson’s Thursday tweet that hilariously ends with “By the way @StephenCurry30, I had fun hanging out with your mom last night.”

Image: STANFORD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 28: Stephen Curry attends The Workday Charity Classic, hosted by Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Eat. Learn. Play. and Workday at Stanford Golf Course on August 28, 2023 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Noah Graham/Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play. )