- San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus, true to form, is not going to go down easily after preliminary results of a special election vote on Tuesday were a fairly clear referendum (85%) against her. Corpus can now likely be removed by the board of supervisors once the election results are finalized, but she is refusing to resign, and says she is "entitled to a public evidentiary hearing before a neutral and unbiased body." [KTVU]
- The SF Chronicle just announced the date and made tickets available for their Top 100 re-launch party, which is billed as a "thank you" to restaurant owners who have suffered a few difficult years. The event at the Design Center, catered by La Cocina vendors, is happening on April 8, and tickets for the public ($100-$125) are on sale here. [Chronicle]
- One person was killed in a house fire in Concord Wednesday night. [Bay City News]
- A return to pre-pandemic policies about the length of shelter stays means that several homeless families are being evicted from San Francisco shelters like the Salvation Army Harbor House, despite a promise from Mayor Daniel Lurie that they wouldn't be. [Mission Local]
- A jury is struggling to reach a verdict in the trial of a Southern California judge who admitted to shooting his wife, he says accidentally, in the midst of a heated argument, and the jury is deciding whether this was second-degree murder or involuntary manslaughter. [Bay Area News Group]
- President Trump is expected to issue an executive order today directing Education Secretary Linda McMahon to begin the process of dissolving the Department of Education, even though he does not have the authority to jettison an entire agency without Congress' input. [CBS News]
- An internal memo suggests Trump is planning to lay off 80,000 employees in the Department of Veterans Affairs. [Associated Press]
- The Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive is launching a retrospective this week, “Todd Haynes: Far From Safe,” featuring ten of the director's films as well as a screening of some of his early works. [Bay Area News Group]
Top image: Photo by Luke Stewart