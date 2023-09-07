The Warriors’ Stephen Curry continues to be pretty much the most likable athlete on earth, as he and spouse Ayesha just kicked off a $50 million fundraising campaign for Oakland schools, starting with a styled-out new school playground.

Sure, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry may have promoted a shady crypto firm without having done his due diligence. And he’s maybe been something of a wealthy NIMBY when it comes to affordable housing in his tony neighborhood of Atherton. But all things considered, he and his spouse Ayesha Curry have been a Bay Area charitable giving powerhouse through their Eat. Learn. Play, Foundation, and now KRON4 reports that the Currys and their foundation have just committed to raising a staggering $50 million for Oakland schools over the next three years.

This donation drive officially kicked off Wednesday, as the Currys cut the ribbon on an elaborate new playground at Oakland’s Lockwood Steam Academy Elementary School, as seen in the KPIX video above. The playground, which was designed by the school’s students, features a jungle gym, basketball courts, soccer pitches, an outdoor classroom, a community garden, and a mural.

But this investment campaign is more than just playgrounds. “We’re committing over $50 million dollars to the Oakland Unified School District and continue to amplify the systems and services that already exist,” Steph Curry told KRON4.

Oaklandside breaks down where the $50 million will go, and true to the Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation’s name, the donations will fund eating, learning, and playing. They’re providing literally millions of free meals to kids, distributing free books, and building or upgrading playgrounds in the community or at schools in th Oakland Unified School District (OUSD).

Notably, the Currys’ donations are bolstering the capacity of OUSD’s Central Kitchen facility to where it is delivering thousands of free meals to kids across the district every single week. Some of the funds will also go toward renovating district school cafeterias.

“It’s just been exciting to see the change in the system and knowing that these kids are being well-fed so they can ultimately get in the classrooms and learn to the highest capacity,” Ayesha Curry told Oaklandside.

Image: @oaklandrootssc via Twitter