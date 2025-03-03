The Tartine sourdough will soon be rising at the Strawberry Village shopping center in Mill Valley, as the famed bakery chain is expanding with a new Marin County spot that will apparently offer some exclusive items not available at other locations.

It’s been nearly 23 years since the homegrown SF bakery-cafe Tartine opened its original 18th and Guerrero streets spot, which has of course won national plaudits and developed a cult following. By the mid-2010s, they opened their giant Tartine Manufactory some six blocks away in the Mission, and despite some negative headlines about a vermin infestation and an employee unionization effort that management was not thrilled with, the chain has now grown to three SF locations, six in Los Angeles, and per their website… six in Seoul, Korea?

And apparently they're now adding another one, much closer to home. The Chronicle reports that Tartine is opening a Marin County location, at Mill Valley’s upscale Strawberry Village shopping center about ten miles north of the Golden Gate Bridge.

“We wanted to expand into Marin County because we know we have a strong customer base there,” Tartine CEO Dar Vasseghi told the Chronicle, in a statement probably no one would argue with.

Image via Studio BBA

A rendering of the new Marin County Tartine location is seen above, and the Chron reports that the 3,000-square-foot bakery and cafe is expected to open “late this year.” The Chronicle also adds the delicious nugget that this new Tartine will offer a few menu items that are “unique to this location,” though does not spill the beans on what those are.

The report mentions that the artisan fish taco chain Cholita Linda will also be opening a new spot in the same Mill Valley shopping center, though does not give any timeline on that opening. Cholita Linda currently has four East Bay locations, and one in the SF Ferry Building.

Image: Erik D via Yelp

The Strawberry Village shopping center is an open-air mall that’s been in Mill Valley since 1964, but was seriously gussied-up when acquired by the mall and venue operator Edens in 2022. The palm tree-lined mall has weekly farmers’ markets, and is currently also home to a handful of restaurants, banks, spas, and sunglass shops, though its anchor tenant is a giant Safeway.

Image: Nelson P. via Yelp