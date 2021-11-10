Traci Des Jardins' fast-casual Ferry Building Mexican spot Mijita has been closed since before the pandemic, but a worthy replacement has arrived in artisan taco purveyor Cholita Linda.

In the comings and goings of Ferry Building food court restaurants, star chef Traci Des Jardins had already closed her Mexican spot Mijita a couple months before the pandemic hit the city. That space has been empty since, but a few businesses announced new Ferry Building locations in early 2021, so the Ferry Building food scene may be having something of a comeback.

It was about a year ago that popular Oakland food-stand-turned-restaurant Cholita Linda said they'd secured a vacant Ferry Building spot, and it turns out they’ve got the former Mijita location. Cholita Linda offers a mixed bag of Latin street foods that spans several cultures, but fish tacos are a specialty.

Eater SF has confirmed with “a rep for the food hall” that Cholita Linda has opened at the Ferry Building, “in the beginning of November,” according to the site. The new location has a couple of Yelp reviews dating back to November 6, some interior shots show it has the same colorful flair of Mijita, and of course, a main attraction in the outdoor seating with sweeping Embarcadero bay views.

A look at the menu shows tacos are a little under $5 apiece, giant Cuban sandwiches run under $15, and there are some larger plates, like the Mexican beef stew called picadillo, plus beer, wine sangria, and margaritas.

Cholita Linda started as a Jack London Square farmers market booth, according to a brief history from Edible East Bay. They still serve at that farmer’s market on Sundays, as well as the Temescal and Old Oakland farmer’s markets, and have two additional East Bay brick-and-mortar spots on Telegraph Avenue in Oakland and Park Street in Alameda.

And about the name Cholita Linda, owner Vanessa Chavez says that “my Peruvian born mother was called Chola or Cholita, but it wasn’t until I got older and the name was given to me that I came to understand its meaning.” She adds that “‘Cholita’ is a girl of native or mixed heritage and ‘Linda’ means pretty or sweet. Used among friends, family and neighbors, it is a warm reference also commonly used to describe indigenous women selling their goods at the markets.”

