All four people shot are described as being in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, after a quadruple shooting Saturday night outside a Filipino restaurant in Hayward where the suspected shooter is still on the loose.

Hayward police responded to reports of a shooting at about 10:50 pm Saturday night outside a Filipino restaurant on Foothill Boulevard in Hayward. KTVU reports that four people were shot in that incident; three of them found on the scene with gunshot wounds, and a fourth person from the same shooting managing to rush to a hospital and admit themselves. The identities of the four victims are unknown, and the shooter is apparently still at large.

Then shooting took place outside a Filipino restaurant called The Grill By Miss G. It is unclear whether the victims were customers at the restaurant, or if the restaurant is even in any way involved. There is some amount of street parking on Foothill Boulevard outside the restaurant, so the victims may have just been parked nearby.

Either way, The Grill By Miss G is understandably rattled over the incident, and posted a Sunday statement on Instagram. “We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred outside our restaurant. Our thoughts are with those affected and their families and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement,” the post says. “Our restaurant has always been a welcoming space for everyone, celebrating the rich tapestry of Filipino culture while embracing the diversity of our broader community. This is an isolated incident, and we have never experienced anything like this in our many years of operation.”

According to KRON4, no arrests have been made yet, and Hayward police have not commented on whether they have a suspect or even a motive behind the shootings.

Though there is encouraging news from KPIX that all four shooting victims are stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, and all four are expected to make full recoveries.

Related: Sideshow Near Fruitvale BART In Oakland Leads to Shootout That Injures Five [SFist]

Image: Google Street View