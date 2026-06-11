Jollibee's much-anticipated Market Street location was nearing the end of San Francisco's years-long, draconian permitting process when a noise compliance issue surfaced, throwing yet another wrench into the company's already delayed opening plans.

Jollibee’s long-delayed Market Street outpost — slated to be the chain’s first San Francisco location in more than a decade — was on the brink of opening after years of stalled permitting, but a failed noise compliance test led to further delays, as the Chronicle reports.

As SFist reported previously, the Market Street Jollibee was initially slated to open in 2023, which got pushed to 2024 and later 2025. The restaurant, planned for the former Payless ShoeSource site at 934 Market Street near Hallidie Plaza, has reportedly been winding through city approvals since 2020, including historic preservation review, utility installation approvals, and coordination with multiple agencies due to its proximity to BART, Muni, and a dense residential corridor.

According to the Chronicle, the latest setback emerged during the health permit stage in January, when required noise testing of rooftop mechanical equipment flagged the installation as exceeding San Francisco’s strict limits for commercial properties. Independent acoustical consultants found the units — including a heat pump and refrigeration condensers — produced several decibels above allowable daytime and nighttime thresholds when measured against surrounding ambient conditions along Market Street.

Because the equipment sits adjacent to residential units and overlooks Hallidie Plaza, the city required mitigation before the health permit could move forward. Jollibee has since worked on insulating the rooftop machinery and exploring compliance options, including potential variances, but a second round of testing was reportedly compromised by procedural errors, forcing further delays.

The Chronicle reports that the project also faced earlier delays, including utility approvals from PG&E, coordination with BART for construction equipment staging, and a Board of Supervisors vote tied to underground infrastructure near the public plaza. City departments have also reportedly acknowledged internal missteps and miscommunications on both sides as contributing factors to the prolonged timeline.

One official noted that the project could be used as a “case study” for improving the city’s permitting process. There is still no confirmed opening date for Jollibee’s Market Street location.

As the Chronicle reported last week, Jollibee, which currently operates 12 Bay Area locations, is opening 15 additional stores in Northern California over the next eight years.

Previously: That New Jollibee Is Indeed Coming to the Former Payless Shoe Store at Market and Fifth Streets

Image: HONG KONG, HONG KONG - JUNE 14: A Jollibee Foods Corporation's mascot is seen at one of the company's restaurant in Hong Kong on 14 Jun 2018. As of April 2018, JFC had a total of about 1,200 Jollibee outlets worldwide, with presence in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Hong Kong, North America, and Italy. (Photo by S3studio/Getty Images)