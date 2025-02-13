Local:
- The ongoing Bay Area storms might feel bad right now, but skies are expected to clear up by early Friday afternoon at the latest, though the rain already canceled one of tonight’s NBA All-Star Game events. Something called the NBA All-Star Tip Off Party was supposed to happen outdoors at Thrive City but was canceled due to the tonight’s rain, though organizers say they hope people will show up to patronize indoor businesses anyway. [KPIX]
- In a far more significant All-Star disappointment, there will be no “men vs women” Three-Point Contest, the event where Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu stole the show at last year’s All-Star Game. There were rumors that Caitlin Cark would be involved this year, though she backed out, but it’s damned curious that the NBA would let that stop what seems to be the most exciting (or rather, least-boring) event of the whole All-Star Weekend. [SFGate]
- The SF Police Commission had a hearing on Sunday’s SFPD car chase that ended up smashing into a Mission District parklet, and some who were in that Napper Tandy’s parklet said they didn’t even hear any sirens. The Chronicle spoke with four people who were on the scene, and all of them said that they didn’t hear sirens. It’s possible the sirens were going and these folks just didn’t hear them, but I imagine this is not the last we will hear of this. [Chronicle]
National:
- Another federal judge has blocked Donald Trump’s birthright citizenship ban, in the case where San Francisco and the state of California helped bring the lawsuit over a law that a Gold Rush era SF resident helped establish. [Examiner]
- After Trump dismissed the corruption case against New York Mayor Eric Adams for obviously corrupt reasons, Manhattan’s main federal prosecutor and five top Justice Department officials abruptly resigned. [Associated Press]
- A humpback whale swallowed a kayaker in Chilean Patagonia on Saturday, but then spit him right out, and the kayaker lived to tell the tale. Holy Jonah! [NBC Bay Area]
Video of the Day:
- Yes, this is a Volkswagen ad, but it’s funny. In advance of this Sunday’s Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary show, the stars of the recurring sketch “The Californians” reunited to do an ad for the Volkswagen electric mini–bus, and take no mercy in mocking Californians' tendency to use the definite article “the” before saying the names of highways and interstates.
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist