Warriors all-timer Steph Curry narrowly defeated WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu in the Steph vs. Sabrina 3-point competition, 29-26. over the NBA All-Star weekend. The first-of-its-kind game came about after Ionescu's victory in the WNBA's 3-point shootout, where she surpassed Curry's NBA shootout record. [KPIX]

The historic Clay Theater at 2261 Fillmore, which recently closed, has been bought for full asking price, apparently in all cash, by a mystery buyer. The buyer is only identified in documents as a recently created company called "Fillmore Reserve," and those involved say they're under NDA and can't answer questions. [Chronicle]

Forecasters are warning that the storm hitting the Bay Area on Sunday could lead to flash flooding across the region, so those living around streams, creeks, and low-lying areas should be careful. [KNTV]

During a traffic stop in Petaluma, a Sonoma County Sheriff's deputy and a K-9 discovered 10 pounds of methamphetamine disguised as boxed dog treats and cat litter. [KTVU]

The recall campaign against Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao began officially on Saturday, with organizers starting to collect signatures in Jack London Square despite the rain. [KPIX]

Tesla Cybertruck owners in California, who paid $80,000 for their new vehicles, are expressing concerns about the appearance of small orange and gray marks on the steel exteriors when the supposedly indestructible trucks get wet. [SFGATE]

Feature image of Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty after their 3-point challenge during the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images.