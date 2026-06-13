Officials with the SJPD’s Homicide Unit are targeting an unnamed suspect following a fatal stabbing at a North San Jose apartment complex late Thursday night that left one woman dead and another man injured. Authorities now allege that the unidentified male discovered at the scene was responsible and additionally knew the victim.

The late-night stabbing first drew officers to the scene around 11:45pm on Thursday, June 11, in the 80 block of Descanso Drive in San Jose's Tasman and Zanker neighborhood, as NBC Bay Area reports. Upon their discovery, a man and woman were both found to be suffering from life-threatening stab wounds.

SJPD stated that both parties were taken to local hospitals, where the woman later died. Her death marks the 11th confirmed homicide in San Jose this year. This figure puts San Jose on a similar trajectory to its homicide total from 2025, according to the Mercury News.

Per a Friday release issued by SJPD's Homicide Unit, they allege that the male at the scene is "responsible for the stabbing and was known to the victim." While the victim and SJPD's current suspect both remain publicly unidentified, SJPD acknowledged in its statement that they intend to identify the suspect at a later date.

Anyone with possible information related to the crime is encouraged to call 408-277-5283 or via email at [email protected].

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