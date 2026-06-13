- SF Fire Department officials conducted a daring 7-hour mission on Friday night to rescue a male hiker stranded at Dead Man's Point in the Presidio's Land's End. Fog was cited as factor, requiring rescue swimmers to help ensure a safe outcome for all. [Chronicle]
- SF Zoo has some seriously cute new additions in the form of penguin chicks. The big payoff is the result of a three-year breeding program. [KRON4]
- SF Supervisor Connie Chan is calling for a financial audit of the California Academy of Sciences following a recent investigation by SF Standard that raised questions of financial impropriety aimed at the museum's 45-member board of trustees. The pause could cost Cal Academy $9 million in funds if it sticks. [SF Standard]
- Pitcher Landen Roupp of the San Francisco Giants is coming under fire for adding a bible verse to the front of the Pride-themed ballcap he wore for Friday night's game. The starting pitcher offered minimal explanation beyond his affinity for Jesus when asked to explain himself after registering his eighth loss for the team in a row. [Chronicle]
- The powerful California Chamber of Commerce are throwing their weight behind Democratic candidate Xavier Becerra in the race for governor this fall. The move marks the first time CalChamber has endorsed a Democrat in a California governor's race. [California Post]
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