A driver being pursued by police in the Mission this afternoon crashed into a crowded parklet at Napper Tandy’s Irish pub, injuring six people, two of them critically.

ABC7 reports that the pursuit began around 3 p.m. when officers attempted to stop a wanted vehicle at Buckingham Way and Winston Drive. The suspects fled, leading police on a chase that ended with the devastating crash.

ABC7's footage shows the parklet destroyed and the SUV’s front end crushed. All six victims were inside the parklet and were rushed to the hospital.

Officers took the vehicle’s occupants into custody and arrested two adult women. The investigation is ongoing.

According to X user banana milk latte, this isn't the first time someone has crashed into Napper Tandy's parklet.

TERRIBLE CRASH on Super Bowl Sunday at 24th and S Van Ness in the SF Mission district today. A car crashed into a parklet outside the Napper Tandy Sports Bar. Several people taken to the hospital—some w serious injuries. Cause of crash still unknown.

