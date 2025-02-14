- Three separate landslides dumped rocks, trees, and debris onto the roadway of southbound 101 in Sausalito Thursday night, leading to three lanes being closed overnight. The lanes were expected to be back open by 8 am today. [NBC Bay Area]
- TikTok is back in the Apple and Google app stores, because maybe that law passed by Congress doesn't really count now? [ABC News]
- PG&E posted another record profit in 2024, $2.74 billion, after state regulators agreed to sex separate rate hikes for customers. [ABC 7]
- Caltrans was advising people not to drive on I-80 in the Sierra last night due to multiple spinouts. [KPIX]
- California Attorney General Rob Bonta has joined 13 other states' attorneys general in suing the Trump administration to challenge the authority of Elon Musk and his "Department of Government Efficiency," questioning how a non-confirmed, non-government official could be allowed to do what he is doing. [Associated Press]
- The Chronicle's Peter Hartlaub digs up some old photos of Nancy Pelosi in 1972, in an archive folder labeled "Mrs. Paul Pelosi," and notes some sexist coverage back in the day of Dianne Feinstein as well. [Chronicle]
- Richard Grenell, the Trump administration official who, among other things, was made interim executive director of the Kennedy Center after Trump fired its board of directors, says he "wouldn't say no" to running for California governor if Kamala Harris decides to run. [Chronicle]
Photo via CHP Marin