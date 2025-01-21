- The New York Times Editorial Board excoriates Trump for pardoning the January 6th rioters after four years in which the legal system sought to bring them to justice. "It loudly proclaims, from the nation’s highest office, that the rioters did nothing wrong, that violence is a perfectly legitimate form of political expression and that no price need be paid by those who seek to disrupt a sacred constitutional transfer of power." [NY Times]
- California Attorney General Bonta is speaking today about Trump's plans to try to end birthright citizenship. 18 states' attorneys general and a slew of immigrants' rights groups including the ACLU and Asian Law Caucus are suing the Trump administration over their effort to flout something that is plainly guaranteed in the 14th Amendment. [KTVU]
- An incarcerated San Mateo man, 33-year-old Allen Fong, has been indicted for racketeering along with four other alleged members of the Mexican Mafia, also known as La eMe, an organized crime outfit that began in Folson Prison and spread throughout the California state prison system. [Bay City News]
- In a rare win these days for SF Travel and the Moscone Center, the Winter Fancy Food Show is returning to SF in 2027, but it will be called the Winter FancyFaire starting next year. [SF Business Times]
- After a blowout, 40-point loss to the Celtics at the Chase Center Monday night, the Warriors are heading into a make-or-break stretch to save their season. [Bay Area News Group]
- Hillary Clinton couldn't keep from laughing at Trump's 'Gulf of America' announcement. [CNN]
- The 2022 Las Positas Estate Albarino from Livermore just took home the prize for Best White at the annual Chronicle Wine Competition. [East Bay Times]
Photo: Getty Images