- 29-year-old Jose Gonzalo Rivera Flores, the sole suspect in the New Year's Eve homicide at a Mission District gas station, has been charged with murder. Flores was reportedly upset about a gas pump not working, and shot the victim after he reprimanded Flores for yelling at the station attendant. [KRON4]
- Matthew Muller, the man convicted in the 2015 kidnapping and assault of Denise Huskins in Vallejo, as depicted in American Nightmare on Netflix, is now facing new charges for a previously unknown crime in Contra Costa County. Shortly after new charges were filed last week for two home invasions in Santa Clara County years earlier, Muller is now suspected in a kidnapping for ransom of two men and a woman in 2015, within months of the Huskins kidnapping, and the victims never reported the incident after paying the ransom for fear of retaliation. [East Bay Times]
- There was an attempted break-in at the Stanford National Accelerator Laboratory in Menlo Park on Sunday night, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the lab on the 2500 block of Sand Hill Road and located the suspect, who was reportedly trying to flee on foot toward I-280. [KPIX]
- Employees at SF's Laguna Honda Hospital were briefly evacuated Monday after a gas leak at the property. [KRON4]
- Point Bonita Lighthouse in Marin County is temporarily closed to tourists through Saturday after a landslide blocked the trail to get to it. [Chronicle]
- The popular, picturesque Taco Bell in Pacifica is also temporarily closed for a remodel. [KRON4]
- The US military just sent 11 Yemeni prisoners at Guantánamo Bay to Oman to begin new lives, bringing the total prisoner population on the island to 15, down from 40 when Biden took office. [NY Times]
- 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was emotional as he cleaned out his locker at Levi's Stadium following Sunday's season-ending loss to to the Cardinals, and a season in which he was mostly on the injured list. [Bay Area News Group]
