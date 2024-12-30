Matthew Muller, the man at the center of what was, at first, the very mysterious 2015 disappearance and subsequent return of a Vallejo woman, Denise Huskins, is now heading back to court to face charges relating to alleged assaults from six years earlier.

Had authorities in Santa Clara County been able to put together enough evidence to arrest him in 2009, Matthew Muller might not have gone on to turn Denise Huskins's life into a living hell. But now, 15 years on, Muller is headed to trial for assaults on two women in September and October of 2009 in Mountain View and Palo Alto.

As the district attorney's office announced Monday, Muller, who has been serving his sentence in the Huskins case in a federal prison in Arizona, was scheduled to appear Monday — possibly via remote feed — in court in Santa Clara County. He faces new charges of committing sexual assault during a home invasion.

The new charges come after new DNA evidence linking Muller to the crimes, found on straps used to bind the victims, was discovered.

According to investigators, in the early hours of September 29, 2009, "Muller broke into a woman’s Mountain View home, attacked her, tied her up, made her drink a concoction of medications, and said he was going to rape her." The victim, a woman in her 30s, managed to convince him not to assault her, and Muller allegedly then fled after telling the victim she should get a dog to protect herself.

The second assault, which Muller allegedly fully carried out, occurred on October 18, 2009. Muller allegedly "broke into a Palo Alto home, [and] bound and gagged a woman" who was also in her 30s at the time. The woman was forced to drink Nyquil, and Muller began raping her, and was only later persuaded to stop. He also allegedly gave the woman crime-prevention advice before leaving.

"The details of this person’s violent crime spree seem scripted for Hollywood, but they are tragically real,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. “Our goal is to make sure this defendant is held accountable and will never hurt or terrorize anyone ever again. Our hope is that this nightmare is over."

It would be five and a half years before Muller, who was employed as a lawyer and graduated from Harvard Law School, broke into the home that Huskins shared with boyfriend Aaron Quinn on Mare Island in Vallejo. It was an apparent case of mistaken identity, and during the break-in, which was dramatized in the Netflix documentery American Nightmare earlier this year, Muller blindfolded both Huskins and Quinn and put headphones on Quinn, drugging both of them, and kidnapping Huskins.

He allegedly drove Huskins to a home his family owned in South Lake Tahoe where he repeatedly assaulted her, and she later convinced him to drive her to father's home in Huntington Beach, where she turned up days after her disappearance.

The case was cast by local authorities as a likely hoax, a la the novel and movie Gone Girl, and it wound up taking months for Huskins and Quinn to convince Vallejo police otherwise.

It was only after Muller was arrested for an entirely different crime, involving a home invasion in Dublin, that he confessed to the Huskins case in a jailhouse interview.

Muller, who is now 47 years old, was ultimately convicted and sentenced for Huskins's kidnapping and assault in 2022, and he's serving a sentence of 40 years.

Huskins and Quinn ultimately won a $2.5 million settlement from the City of Vallejo over their botched investigation and harrassment.

If convicted of the Santa Clara County cases, he could face life in prison.

Previously: Bay Area 'Gone Girl' Case Gets New Documentary Treatment on Netflix, 'American Nightmare'