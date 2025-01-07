- San Francisco Latinx Democratic Club co-president Kevin Ortiz is returning to his post after stepping down last year amid accusations of sexual assault and misconduct. An internal investigation did not find evidence to support the accusations of two women, and Ortiz has been resinstated in the club. [Chronicle]
- Los Angeles and Ventura counties are facing a potentially dangerous and destructive Santa Ana wind event today and tomorrow. Intense offshore winds are expected to peak between noon today and noon on Wednesday, with the potential for power outages, wildfires, and many toppled trees. [ABC 6]
- Two people, 25-year-old Raul Beltran and 22-year-old Olivia Peters, both of Corte Madera, have been charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection with the overdose death of a 22-year-old man on Saturday. [KRON4]
- Several businesses in usually quiet Alameda were burglarized and/or vandalized and looted last week. [KRON4]
- EDM producer Zhu will be headlining Daniel Lurie's inauguration block party/night market in Chinatown on Wednesday. [KQED]
- Special Prosecutor Jack Smith announced this morning that his team is finalizing a two-volume report on the dual investigations into Donald Trump, in the classified documents case and in the January 6th case, and the report could be released as soon as Friday. [Associated Press]
- Former President Jimmy Carter will be lying in state at the Capitol in DC for two days starting today. [New York Times]
Photo: lukewho2/Instagram