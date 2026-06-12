One person died and four others were injured in a fiery crash Thursday night just after midnight, in between SF's Dogpatch and Potrero Hill neighborhoods.

The crash occurred around 12:20 am Friday, as KPIX reports, and the CHP responded to the scene after the car reportedly flew off the 18th Street overpass and landed upside down on I-280 near Mariposa Street. According to the responding officers, the car became engulfed in flames, and one person was trapped inside while four others managed to escape.

One person died after a car crashed off the I-280 overpass near Mariposa Street after midnight on Friday. At least four people were taken to hospital. The area was closed for hours. https://t.co/fDSw8MeFgU — KTVU (@KTVU) June 12, 2026



Footage from the scene from KTVU showed a large police and fire department response, which shut down all southbound lanes of 280 for several hours Friday morning.

Per NBC Bay Area, the four survivors are recovering from their injuries at SF General.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The southbound lanes of I-280 reopened around 7 am Friday.

Top image via Tenderloinactivities/X