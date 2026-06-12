Local:
- Campus gardeners discovered a deceased male in some bushes on the UC Berkeley campus at around 10:30 am this morning. The body was found near Weill Hall inside West Circle. Alameda County officials have yet to declare a cause of death. [Chronicle]
- A recent increase in robberies targeting Pokemon cards has SFPD on high alert. The concern arrives as newly-released footage details a Pokémon card sale in SF that turned violent late last month. [ABC 7]
- San Francisco director Joe Talbot (The Last Black Man in San Francisco) has released a new two-minute short film intended as a "love letter" to the city. Funded by supporters of Mayor Daniel Lurie, "Comeback City" features cameos from local celebrities Stephen Curry, Dave Eggers, Francis Ford Coppola, and more. [Chronicle]
National:
- Appeals court rules Trump must immediately remove name from Kennedy Center. The decision preserves an earlier ruling by a federal judge that Trump's name be gone from the building before Saturday. [CNN]
- The proposed merger between media giants Paramount and Warner Bros. receives approval to proceed from Department of Justice. The DOJ stated that its lengthy investigation found the $111 billion deal is "is not likely to result in harm to competition or American consumers." [ABC 7]
- U.S. and Iranian officials said late Friday that they are working on the "final details" in their latest effort to reach a tentative new ceasefire deal. [New York Times]
Video:
- A Reddit user captured some colorful footage of major demolition taking place at sunset in San Francisco yesterday.
The whole neighborhood is out watching some sunset demolition!
by u/porske in sanfrancisco
Image: Campanile at University of California in Berkeley (Getty Images)