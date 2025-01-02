The first homicide of the year in San Francisco happened less than a half hour after midnight on New Year's Eve, at a gas station in the Mission District.

The shooting occurred around 12:25 am Wednesday at the intersection of South Van Ness Avenue and 17th Street, as KRON4 reports, and police arrived to find a male victim at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The scene of the shooting was the Gas & Shop gas station at that corner, as KTVU reports. Aid was rendered at the scene, but the victim succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not yet been publicly identified.

Police quickly learned that the suspect fled the scene in an SUV, and within a short period of time they located the SUV near Bayshore Boulevard and Geneva Avenue, at the southern edge of the city and the border with Brisbane.

Police arrested the suspect without incident, and he has been identified as 29-year-old Jose Rivera Flores, per Mission Local.

This was San Francisco's first homicide of 2025. The city closed out 2024 with a record-low number of homicides for the last 64 years, a total of 34 for the year. We've had a couple of low-homicide-count years recently, but 2024 was officially the lowest count since 1960 — and we actually had more traffic fatalities than homicides last year.

The last time the city saw so few homicides, the population of San Francisco was about 200,000 less than it is now.

Oakland also had a low count for this year compared to last, but closed out the year with 86 homicides, including three that occurred on December 31. Oakland also saw two homicides already in the new year, on New Year's Day, including a shooting just now being reported that happened around 5:30 pm Wednesday on the 1200 block of 65th Avenue.

Although an arrest has been made, this is an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with 'SFPD.'

