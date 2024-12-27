- A pothole that is approximately 8 to 12 feet wide opened up on southbound I-880 in Oakland Friday morning, giving flats and causing damage to at least 10 to 12 cars. At one point around 7:13 am, only one lane of the southbound freeway was open, but a second lane later opened. [KRON4]
- A man in his 40s was fatally shot in the area of 11th Avenue and Foothill Boulevard in Oakland on Thursday afternoon. This was Oakland's 81st homicide of the year to date; at this time last year the OPD was investigating 125 homicides. [East Bay Times]
- Firefighters in San Jose had to rescue several residents of an apartment complex during an early Friday morning fire near the Capitol Square Mall. [KTVU]
- An arrest of an alleged drug dealer by Petaluma police on Thursday yielded a quarter pound of methamphetamine. [KRON4]
- A couple of families are looking for pieces of memorial benches that they had installed for lost loved ones at the end of the Santa Cruz Wharf, which collapsed into the water earlier this week amid high surf. [ABC 7]
- ChatGPT was hit with a significant outage Thursday, and was not functioning for many users. [KPIX]
- Noe Valley merchants say they saw a boost in business this holiday season, after a number of slow years. [KPIX]
Photo via Metropolitan Transportation Commission