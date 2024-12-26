- Incoming SF Mayor Daniel Lurie has named a few more of his new top staff members, and a few of these names might sound familiar to local political nerds. These include the granddaughter of the late Senator Dianne Feinstein Eileen Mariano, who will remain in her current position as state and federal affairs manager (after having been considered to replace Catherine Stefani as District 2 supervisor before the job went to Stephen Sherrill), and director of community affairs EJ Jones, who unsuccessfully ran for District 11 supervisor in November. [Chronicle]
- SFO just opened a new Sensory Room that is designed to bring comfort to neurodiverse travelers, which features calming environments, and a mock-up of the inside of a place cabin so travelers know what they’re in for. The area was designed in conjunction with experts from UCSF Children’s Hospital and disability advocacy organization The Arc San Francisco. [KRON4]
- The current egg shortage continues to run roughshod across SF grocery stores, with empty shelves and purchase limits in effect everywhere from Safeway to Whole Foods to Trader Joe’s. “We got shorted on our Friday delivery last week and got 30 cases out of 100,” Rainbow Grocery grocery receiver Kellie Rosseau told SFGate. “We were out by Monday morning.” [SFGate]
- Hippie-dippie self-care author Marianne Williamson will run to become chairperson of the Democratic National Committee, though is expected to finish far behind several more credible candidates. [NY Times]
- A man’s dead body washed ashore after 11 am Tuesday morning at Bodega Dunes Campground in Sonoma County’s Sonoma Coast State Park, though he has not yet been identified. [KTVU]
- Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot will be at least $1.1 billion, the sixth-largest prize in the history of the game, so that could be a hell of a way to kick off the final weekend of 2024. [NBC Bay Area]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist