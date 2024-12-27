A suspect in a Thursday carjacking in San Francisco was spotted driving in Rancho Cordova, in Sacramento County, and when sheriff's deputies began pursuing him, he allegedly fired at them out of the car window.

Carjacking suspect Anthony Hurtado, 34, was arrested Thursday night near Rancho Cordova, just east of Sacramento proper in Sacrameno County.

It's not clear from the initial report when and where the carjacking took place in San Francisco, and we don't have a description of the suspect vehicle.

But Hurtado and the allegedly stolen vehicle were spotted by Sacramento County sheriff's deputies around 11 pm Thursday in Rancho Cordova, in the area of Sunrise Boulevard and Coloma Road.

"As the Deputies activated their overhead emergency lights to initiate a vehicle stop near Winding Way and San Juan Road, the suspect in that vehicle, later identified as 34-year-old Anthony Hurtado, began to accelerate in an attempt to get away," the department says in a Facebook post. "He then reached out of the driver’s side window, pointed a handgun toward the Deputies’ vehicles, and fired several rounds. Deputies continued to pursue Hurtado but never returned fire."

Shortly after allegedly firing on the deputies, Hurtado reportedly brought his vehicle to a stop and surrendered peacefully.

No one was injured in the shooting, and a subsequent investigation of the area did not find any property damage.

Hurtado was transported and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for multiple felony charges, including attempted murder.

Hurtado is now due for an initial court appearance in Sacramento on Monday, December 30. And the carjacking charges in San Francisco will clearly have to wait.

Photo via Sacramento County Sheriff's Office