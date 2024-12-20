A hit-and-run incident on a sidewalk in Union Square Thursday evening was followed, hours later, by a confrontation with San Francisco police that left the driver in the alleged hit-and-run dead.

The initial incident happened around 6:30 pm Thursday, and police say that a car veered onto a sidewalk at high speed, striking two adults and a child at Kearny and Post Streets. As ABC 7 reports, the same driver then struck a bicyclist on Sutter Street.

The pedestrians sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and the bicyclist walked away from the scene.

It was not until seven hours later, around 1:30 am, that police identified the suspect vehicle at at Grant Avenue and Post Street, and formed a perimeter. While the man was found the be armed with a gun, police have not said whether he raised his gun or fired on officers.

Police reportedly surrounded the vehicle, and officers fired on the suspect. He later died of his injuries at the hospital.

The Chronicle reports from an early morning news conference that the SFPD is saying very little about what transpired.

"We’re still sorting out what the suspect had, and what the suspect did — his actions," said Assistant Police Chief David Lazar, per the Chronicle. "We’re still determining what exactly evolved that resulted in us using force. There are a few officers involved, we’re sorting out the exact number who discharged their weapon."

Lazar also said that invesigators believe the man was a Union Square security guard, possibly at the Dior store, but that has not been confirmed.

Lazar also said that police are still seeking the bicyclist and any other witnesses who may have witnessed the initial hit-and-run. They are asked to call the SFPD at 415-575-4444.