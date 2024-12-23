- A 150-foot section at the end of the historic Santa Cruz Municipal Pier collapsed Monday afternoon due to a "swell event," dropping three people into the ocean and sending a public restroom structure floating to shore. The end of the pier was already closed and under inspection, and the three people who were injured were there doing the inspection, as the pier undergoes renovations from damage the last two winters. [Chronicle/Xitter]
- Celebrated Arab-American bakery and cafe Reem's and Red Bay Coffee are being forced to close their Ferry Building locations as the Port of SF isn't renewing their leases. This section of the Ferry Building where the two stalls are located are being combined to accommodate a full-service restaurant, and Reem's last day there will be January 31. [KRON4 / SF Business Times]
- An 82-year-old man was killed in a suspected hit-and-run in Hayward early Monday. [KRON4]
- While the hotel workers' union have reached agreements with Marriott and Hyatt, the strike continued Monday outside the Hilton near Union Square. [NBC Bay Area]
- Kilauea, in Hawaii, started erupting again today. [Associated Press]
- The Nordstrom family is taking the company private in an effort to revitalize its retail operations without sharehold pressure. [Associated Press]
- Former President Bill Clinton, 78, was hospitalized Monday in Washington after developing a fever, but his condition is not said to be serious. [New York Times]
Photo via BayAreaStateofMind/Xitter