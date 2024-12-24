- Some merry Christmas news for fans of Bissap Baobab, whose nearly two-year fight with NIMBY neighbors that wanted to deny them their liquor license has ended, with Bissap Baobab winning. Mission Street Senegalese restaurant and live music destination Bissap Baobab got a limited liquor license in August 2023, but on Monday announced they’d received a state permit to sell liquor until 2 am every night for seven nights a week. [Examiner]
- Longtime Christmas tree proprietor Clancy’s Christmas Trees may have just wrapped up its final year at its Seventh Avenue and Lawson Street location, because a teacher housing site is slated to be built there. That said, the housing site has not yet broken ground and has no immediate timeline for doing so, and Clancy’s still has a second temporary site they use to sell Christmas trees right across from the SF Zoo. [Mission Local]
- Apparently new D2 Supervisor Stephen Sherill has one accomplishment arguably under his belt, as SFMTA has just abandoned their plan to eliminate free parking in parts of Marina and Cow Hollow. The plan was to switch current free two-hour visitor parking spots with paid spots, but Cow Hollow and Marina residents were just not having it, so SFMTA caved in to their desires. [Chronicle]
- Going against all completely sensible warnings from first responders over the deadly high surf conditions, Mavericks surfers are still going out and hitting the waves in Half Moon Bay. [SFGate]
- SF City Attorney David Chiu is vowing to take the fight to the incoming Trump administration over sanctuary city and mass deportation policies. [Chronicle]
- The Fresno State Bulldogs played in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Monday, but were tarred with an unfortunate new nickname, as ESPN kept showing a graphic that accidentally referred to them as the “Bulldongs.” [Awful Announcing]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist