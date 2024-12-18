The relatively unknown Stephen Sherrill was just appointed by Mayor London Breed to fill the empty District 2 Supervisor seat formerly held by Catherine Stefani, and he’s vowing to vote exactly like Catherine Stefani did.

It was considered bizarre early in the 2020 presidential primaries when SF Mayor London Breed endorsed Michael Bloomberg for president, because at the time, the also-ran Bloomberg was polling at just 5% in the Democratic race (barely ahead of Amy Klobuchar and Andrew Yang). Four years later, Bloomberg curiously gave more than $1 million to get Breed reelected, which of course, she did not get reelected. But there is definitely a London Breed-Michael Bloomberg alliance of some sort, which seems puzzling at first glance.

That alliance just strengthened. The Chronicle reports that in Breed’s last big decision as mayor, she’s appointed former Michael Bloomberg aide Stephen Sherrill to fill the District 2 Board of Supervisors seat that is currently vacant. The previous District 2 Supervisor Catherine Stefani won a seat in the state Assembly this past November.

In what’s expected to be her last major decision before leaving office, San Francisco Mayor London Breed has tapped her staffer Stephen Sherrill to fill the Board of Supervisors District 2 seat recently vacated by Catherine Stefani.https://t.co/xqOrANGOWe — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) December 18, 2024

Sherrill is not exactly a household name, and this is likely the first you’re hearing of his name. Per the Chon, He’s a Yale grad, and was a policy advisor to Bloomberg during his time as New York Mayor. He went into private equity after that administration wrapped up, moved to SF to work for an outdoor clothing brand and an online volunteering platform, and was appointed by Breed as the director of the Mayor’s Office of Innovation. He is also active in the YIMBY group Northern Neighbors.

He will hold the District 2 seat until the 2026 elections, possibly further if he chooses to run again.

"Catherine Stefani’s example is one that I will strive to meet in ensuring that the government is responsive to the people of District 2 and the City as a whole, and not the other way around,” Sherrill said in a press release announcing his appointment. “We must build on the foundation that Mayor Breed has left and to continue to make housing more affordable, our streets safer and cleaner, and prioritize recovery and treatment to fight the scourge of overdose deaths.”

Sherrill may have known this was coming for longer than we have. He just started his Facebook page on December 4, posting merely one image of himself. Though he’s been active on Twitter for years, generally posting very flattering things about Breed and Stefani, and unflattering things about Aaron Peskin.

Mayor London Breed has named San Francisco's next District 2 supervisor: Stephen Sherill, a Michael Bloomberg protégé unknown to many D2 denizens.



Bloomberg put $1.5M into Breed's re-election. And come Jan. 8, she'll need a job.



via @EskSF https://t.co/sno5E8EoQU — Mission Local (@MLNow) December 18, 2024

But Mission Local cuts right to the chase, noting that the hire of a former Michael Bloomberg aide may be a favor to Michael Bloomberg. A favor in return for the substantial campaign donations? Or a pay-it-forward favor in return for a future job with a Bloomberg endeavor? Realize that Sherrill’s current Mayor’s Office of Innovation is literally funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies, which very much still funds other things.

Mayor Breed made a great choice tapping Stephen Sherrill to represent the people of District 2. Stephen embodies San Francisco's innovative spirit and has a tireless work ethic. We have historic challenges, but I’m excited to have the opportunity to work closely with Stephen to… — Daniel Lurie 丹尼爾·羅偉 (@DanielLurie) December 18, 2024

For his part, Daniel Lurie seems happy with the pick, tweeting “Mayor Breed made a great choice tapping Stephen Sherrill to represent the people of District 2.” And Lurie’s got to be thrilled that Breed did not pick her former aide Conor Johnston, as had been rumored, as Johnston is a renowned internet troll who made insulting Lurie a part-time job on his now-deleted Twitter account during the campaign.

We’ll see what Stephen Sherrill’s first move is as District 2 Supervisor. But his appointment may give us a clue to what London Breed’s next move is after leaving the Mayor’s Office.

Related: Rumor Swirls That Breed Will Appoint Former Aide, Loyal 'Guard Dog' and Potential Chaos Agent as Supervisor [SFist]

Image: Stephen Sherrill via Facebook