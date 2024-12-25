- Some smash-and-grab burglars in San Leandro apparently needed some eggs and booze for their holiday celebrations, and video games for stocking stuffers. The thieves broke into Elio's Family Restaurant and stole supples Tuesday morning, and then used their vehicle to smash into a Gamestop nearby. Police were able to catch two of the suspects in the act, and another after their vehicle crashed. [KTVU]
- Union Square was packed with people on Tuesday, doing some ice-skating and some old-fashioned, last-minute Christmas shopping. "I think people realize that you can't click and get all this. This is the experience; this is what it's all about," says Marisa Rodriguez, CEO of Union Square Alliance. [KTVU]
- Oakland firefighters quickly contained a fire last night just after midnight that broke out inside an apartment on the 2800 block of High Street, preventing it from spreading to more of the building. [KRON4]
- This week's storm brought 30+-foot waves to the famed Mavericks surf spot near Half Moon Bay on Monday and Tuesday, and the big-wave surfers were out taking advantage. [Chronicle]
- The beached restroom, part of the Santa Cruz Wharf that collapsed into the ocean Monday and floated over to nearby beach, has become an unlikely tourist attraction. [Chronicle]
- President Biden on Tuesday veteoed a once-bipartisan effort to add 66 new federal judgeships to tbe federal bench over a decade, blaming "hurried" action by Congress following the election of Donald Trump. [CBS News]
- In his annual Christmas address to the British people, King Charles III thanked the doctors and nurses who cared for him and his daughter-in-law this year after their respective cancer diagnoses. [New York Times]
Photo: Zak Ferris