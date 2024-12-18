One of Mayor London Breed’s final downtown rejuvenation efforts is bringing in some New York-based consultant firm who’s agreed to create 200 events in Union Square in 2025, hoping to generate more foot traffic and fewer retailers abandoning their storefronts.

If you haven’t noticed, that blue-carpeted annual Winter Walk attraction arrived in Union Square this weekend (I guess they also call it Winter Wander-Land), and SFist observed foot traffic was quite strong there on Saturday. The Macy’s puppies and kittens certainly help, but the attraction is popular enough that they’ve been doing it for ten years now.

There will be a lot more such events in 2025. The SF Business Times reports that the lame-duck Mayor London Breed's administration has hired a New York-based “placemaking” consulting firm called Biederman Redevelopment Ventures Corporation (BRV) to bring 200 days worth of events to Union Square in 2025. The one-year contract reportedly pays BRV $1 million for the year.

Okay, I’ll bite. What does “placemaking” even mean? Apparently it is a trendy new marketing term among people who say things like “activations,” and it means turning certain public spaces into destinations. BRV has reportedly done some previous similar work at Exposition Park in Los Angeles, Hudson Yards in New York, and here in SF at Mission Rock. A press release from Breed’s office credits BRV with “overseeing successful activations at Salesforce Park,” though honestly, Salesforce Park events are not known for drawing huge crowds.

The press release from Breed’s office explains things a little more clearly, saying BRV will “reimagine Union Square with daily programming and activations, starting in early 2025.”

The release adds that "BRV will provide approximately 200 days of programming over the year, from Tuesdays – Sundays and select holidays,” and that “Programming will vary from arts and crafts, lunchtime performances, and activities for people of all ages to enjoy together and will complement San Francisco's hallmark civic celebrations.”

The Chronicle scored an interview with BRV president Dan Biederman after the contract was signed. “You have to have constant activities,” he told the paper. “I keep a list on my desk of places in America that should be incredibly active, and Union Square has always been on my list. We feel we have the expertise to turn the area around and are thrilled to have the opportunity to make it active at all times so it feels safe and friendly.”

The contract does not begin until 2025, and none of these events have been announced. But SFist was certainly intrigued to check the Union Square Winter Walk website to find that The EndUp is throwing an outdoor rave in Union Square this Saturday from 3-6 pm, and it’s free to attend, just like The EndUp 50th anniversary party in Union Square that they did this past June.

What is not discussed in any of this is that Breed just handed out a contract that her office will not be responsible for in any way, because Daniel Lurie becomes mayor January 8. This is a contract, so ostensibly Lurie will not cancel it. And being from wealth, he’ll be keen to be seen as “business friendly.”

But it’s still unproven whether these downtown events benefit anyone beyond a couple bars and street vendors, or more importantly, if they provide any additional financial stability for downtown retailers who are often beleaguered by bigger problems.

Related: Giant Nude Female Figure Likely to Be Installed In Union Square This Winter [SFist]

Image: Max L via Yelp