An 18-year-old who was living in the Tenderloin went missing in early January 2023, only to turn up dead a few weeks later in a warehouse basement in Bayview-Hunter's Point. We have not heard anything about the case since then, but an arrest was just made late last month.

Max Maltzman was living on the 900 block of Sutter Street, and had last been seen at his building on the afternoon of January 6, 2023. His body was found three weeks later, submerged in water in a flooded warehouse basement in the Hunter's Point Naval Shipyard.

As the Chronicle reports, a 19-year-old male suspect, who was apparently a peer of Maltzman's and attended high school with him, was arrested the day after Thanksgiving in connection with Maltzman's murder.

It's unclear why a break in the case took so long, but police reportedly obtained video evidence that showed the suspect — who is not being identified because he was a juvenile at the time of the alleged crime — entering the warehouse with Maltzman and later exiting with another male, whom police are not identifying.

The pair then reportedly was seen walking to a bus stop where an Apple Air Tag belonging to Maltzman was later found discarded.

Maltzman reportedly died of blunt force trauma to the head, police say.

The 19-year-old suspect allegedly texted a third party around the time of the murder, sending a photo showing his cut and bloodied hand.

Defense attorney Adam Gasner is reprenting the suspect, and says he and Maltzman had a perfectly amiciable relationship in school. He also tells the Chronicle that no DNA evidence has linked his client to the killing.

The teen suspect was arraigned Tuesday and ordered to be detained in juvenile detention pending trial.

Previously: 18-Year-Old Tenderloin Resident Who Went Missing Three Weeks Ago Found Dead In Bayview