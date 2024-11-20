Santa’s little yelpers will be back in the windows for the SF SPCA Holiday Windows at Macy's promotion starting this Friday at noon, and the impending closure of Macy’s means this may be the last year for what is purr-haps SF’s favorite holiday tradition.

The holiday season will kick in full swing, or at least tails will swing, this Friday when the 38th annual San Francisco SPCA Holiday Windows at Macy's Union Square returns. The adorable, adoptable puppies and kittens who are seeking new homes will be unleashed in the Macy’s windows starting at 12 noon Friday, November 22, and will remain there for the duration of the howl-idays until New Year’s Eve.



"Last year, we saw over 600 animals find their forever homes through the San Francisco SPCA Holiday Windows," SF SPCA CEO Dr. Jennifer Scarlett said in a press release. "Each adoption not only changes that animal's life but also opens up space in our shelter for another animal in need. It's a beautiful ripple effect of compassion."

And as has been the case for nearly the last 15 years, there will be a webcam where you can watch the kittens and puppies live as they frolic (or sleep) in the Macy’s windows. That webcam will be at sfspca.org/holiday, and is scheduled to go live Friday, November 22 at 12 noon.

If you’re on the fence about adopting, this may be the year you want to pounce, because it could be the last year ever for Macys in Union Square. Macy’s announced in February that it would permanently close that Union Square store, and while Mayor Breed and other City Hall officials have tried to will this into not happening, Macy’s still appears set to close the store once the giant O’Farrell Street property finds a buyer. We’ll see if incoming mayor Daniel Lurie can do anything about this.

The San Francisco SPCA Holiday Windows at Macy's Union Square puppies and kittens display starts Friday, and continues from noon to 6 pm every day Wednesday through Sunday. (Except Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day). The SF SPCA will have an adoption information booth on the main floor at Macy’s all of those days the pups and kitties are in the windows.

