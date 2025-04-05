28-year-old Leqiang Wang of San Mateo was arrested at LAX on Thursday after police found an arsenal of automatic rifles, silencers, and other firearms at Wang’s home while investigating Wang as a potential suspect in a stalking case.

According to the Chronicle, San Mateo police, who were investigating 28-year-old Leqiang Wang as a suspect in a prior case, obtained a warrant on Tuesday to search his home where they found an arsenal of automatic rifles, unserialized firearms, silencers, and firearm manufacturing items. KRON4 reports that Wang was a suspect in an incident on March 7 where a woman reported being followed by a man from San Francisco to San Mateo who then took photos of her car and returned to her neighborhood multiple times.

On Thursday, Los Angeles police arrested Wang at Los Angeles International Airport. Wang will be transported to San Mateo County and faces multiple gun charges. The investigation is ongoing.

Image: San Mateo Police Department