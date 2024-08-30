The streets will be closed to cars and the beer steins flowing at Oktoberfest on Front, as the Oktoberfest block part will be California’s first alcohol-drenched “entertainment zone” party under new legislation.

San Francisco’s response to downtown SF still being quite moribund compared to pre-pandemic times has been to ramp up the number of outdoor street parties with alcohol in that neighborhood. Our state Senator Scott Wiener diplomatically referred to these outdoor booze party permits as “Refreshment Areas" in his bill that legalized these parties on the state level, and Mayor London Breed’s local legislation allowing bars to sell to-go alcohol at street parties calls them “Entertainment Zones.”

And now we have what Breed’s office is calling “the first-ever Entertainment Zone event in California history.” It’s Oktoberfest on Front, and will close car traffic on Front Street on Friday, September 20, allowing the bars Schroeder’s, Harrington’s Bar & Grill, and Royal Exchange to sell to-go alcohol to the street revelers.

Prost! We're thrilled to announce the launch of Oktoberfest on Front—a block party of a beloved tradition, thanks to Mayor @LondonBreed 's new legislation! 🎊 This first-ever Entertainment Zone event in California kicks off on Friday, September 20th, from 2-10 PM. Enjoy to-go… pic.twitter.com/YvHTwzMFSY — Downtown SF (@sf_downtown) August 29, 2024



The daytime/nighttime Oktoberfest on Front will also have a live music stage featuring the bands AlpineSound, Ladyhosen, and Pop Rocks. KRON4 notes there will also be the usual Oktoberfest beer hall games like axe throwing, a "pretzel" toss, a stein holding contest, and a beer chugging contest.

Though the beer for the beer chugging contest will be non-alcoholic beer, as apparently the event would prefer to minimize the amount of vomiting onsite.

“We are focused on transforming Downtown into a vibrant 24/7 destination that offers more economic opportunities for our bars and restaurants to excite residents and draw visitors from across the City and beyond,” Mayor Breed said in a Thursday announcement. “We are thrilled to see the expansion of this beloved San Francisco tradition and to be the first city in the state to take advantage of the new Entertainment Zone legislation, which paves the way for a nightlife renaissance in San Francisco’s Downtown and neighborhoods citywide. I want to thank Senator Wiener, Downtown SF Partnership, Schroeder’s, Harrington’s Bar & Grill, and Royal Exchange for making this event possible.”

Oktoberfest may be coming up soon, but Schroeder’s in San Francisco’s Financial District held their annual Oktoberfest celebration once again this past Friday night! This time around, I stayed for the whole event (even though I only went at the beginning last year due to prior… pic.twitter.com/sUGqFcKkGW — Wesley L. (@realwesleywess) September 17, 2023

You may point out that Schroeder’s has already had outdoor Oktoberfest parties in years past, and this is true. But the coming Oktoberfest on Front will take up the entire block of Front Street between California and Sacramento streets, and with three bars selling to-go alcohol.

Oktoberfest on Front will be Friday, September 20, from 2-10 pm. Admission is free, though the drinks will cost money, and Schroeder's “will be a full Hofbrau, serving liter beers,” according to organizers at the Downtown SF Partnership.

But in an unfortunate bit of timing, this event does completely overlap with the free Portugal.The Man concert at Civic Center Plaza, which is also that same day at 7 pm.

Related: Yet More Outdoor Downtown ‘Entertainment Zone’ Parties Could Be Coming Under New Legislation From Aaron Peskin [SFist

Image: Downtown SF Partnership