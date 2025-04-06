Thousands of demonstrators showed up to “Hands Off” protests across the Bay Area on Saturday, and at least 1,400 nationwide, in the biggest show of resistance yet against the current administration.

Saturday’s “Hands Off” movement spanned over 1,400 protests across all 50 states, as well as internationally in cities such as London and Paris, uniting civil rights groups, labor unions, veterans, LGBTQ+ advocates, and many more. From the National Mall to small-town streets, protesters demanded federal leaders “keep hands off” essential programs and stop dismantling crucial agencies.

The Chronicle reports that San Francisco’s Civic Center was packed with demonstrators opposing sweeping federal cuts and authoritarian overreach. Speakers including State Senator Scott Wiener were in attendance, who urged institutions to stand united rather than concede to Trump’s demands. Wiener also called for “broad-base realignment” of the Democratic Party to prevent right-wing leaders from reclaiming offices every two or four years. “Don’t bend the knee,” said Wiener.

Prior to the rally at Civic Center, demonstrators formed a human banner at Ocean Beach, forming the message, “Hands off democracy,” along with a U.S. flag.

After the rally, more than 1,000 demonstrators reportedly headed en masse down Van Ness toward the Highway 101 entrance, which was blocked by police, chanting “Whose streets? Our streets!” and encouraging passersby to join in. One protester with a bullhorn, who was later detained, jumped on top of a police car, yelling, “In the name of humanity, we refuse to accept a fascist America.”

Several hundred protesters then continued toward Bryant Street before turning up Seventh Street back to Civic Center, handing out flyers along the way and appearing to confuse a couple of Waymo cars.

In Oakland, thousands of people reportedly filled “nearly every inch” of Frank Ogawa Plaza, with signs boasting slogans such as, “This is what a dictatorship looks like,” “No kings” and “Stop the coup.” Former Oakland representative and mayoral candidate, Barbara Lee, reportedly had the crowd roaring with applause as she encouraged protesters to continue resisting and defending democracy. “Hands off Oakland, hands off California, and hands off our democracy,” said Lee, receiving enthusiastic cheers.

Protests throughout the Bay Area also drew big crowds, including Berkeley, Alameda, and San Rafael. Mountain View’s protest featured a 2.7-mile march along El Camino Real.

According to Mercury News, an estimated 5,000 protesters rallied outside the Walnut Creek Tesla store at Broadway Plaza before marching past Nordstrom, Lululemon, and the Apple store.

Image: COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 5: Demonstrators participate in a Hands Off protest at the statehouse on April 5, 2025 in Columbia, South Carolina. Protests against Trump administration policies and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are being held nationwide in what organizers are calling a National Day of Action. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)