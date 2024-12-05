- Santa Clara City Councilmember and Vice Mayor Anthony Becker has been found guilty of perjury for leaking a grand jury report and then lying under oath about it. The report detailed inappropriate commingling between 49ers management and Santa Clara City Council, and a former 49ers executive testified that Becker secretly sent him an advance copy of the report via Signal. [Bay Area News Group]
- Today was Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price’s last day in office after she was recalled in the November election. Effective Friday morning, Chief Assistant DA Royl Roberts takes over the job on an interim basis, until the Alameda County Board of Supervisors appoints a successor. [Chronicle]
- SFGate uses today’s tsunami warning as an opportunity to check in on what’s going on with the long-busted Tuesday noon sirens, considering that today was exactly the kind of alert situation where they would have been useful. The Department of Emergency Management hemmed and hawed on their answer, just saying they alerted citizens to the risk using social media, traditional media, AlertSF text messages, and first responders with “public address systems mounted to their vehicles.” [SFGate]
- A woman says she was tied to a tree at gunpoint in Pebble Beach Wednesday, though the suspect did not rob or assault her, and a passerby freed her from the ropes. [KPIX]
- The controversial street ambassador program Urban Alchemy was facing layoffs because of SF budget cuts, but a Board of Supervisors committee approved a deal to avoid the layoffs. The deal still has to be approved by the full Board. [Examiner]
- The 18-year-old who was missing since Halloween but had her body recovered by police divers on Thanksgiving Day was apparently found all the way up in San Rafael, and was recovered by Marin County Sheriff's deputies.
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist