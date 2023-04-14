- A Santa Clara City Councilmember, Anthony Becker, has been indicted on charges of perjury for allegedly lying under oath to a Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury about allegedly leaking a negative report to San Francisco 49ers' employees ahead of its publication. The report ironically detailed an unethical relationship between the football team and several council members, including Becker — who could now be facing a felony for the alleged lie. [ABC7]
- San Francisco Giants star pitcher, 26-year-old Logan Webb, has signed a $90 million contract extension through 2028. He’s reportedly excited to stay in the Bay, because he grew up outside of Sacramento in Rocklin. [Chronicle]
- The Cal Academy of Science’s TikTok is up for a Webby Award in the category of Education & Discovery. The beloved academy’s TikTok accounts feature funny and meme-ified videos of its creatures, from its albino alligator to penguins to sea slugs, and you can vote here. [Examiner]
- Eggs from peregrine falcons nesting on Alcatraz Island have hatched after their month-long incubation, producing four little chicks, park officials say. Peregrine falcons have been nesting on the isolated island since 2019, and the news comes right after a neighboring pair of peregrine in Berkeley hatched some chicks yesterday. [KTVU]
- A planned geothermal project in the Nevada desert, near the Burning Man festival’s home of Black Rock City, will not go ahead after county commissioners canceled its permit. Community opposition had reportedly been strong, and the Burning Man organization and others had filed lawsuits to block it. [KPIX]
- The San Francisco Zoo announced Friday morning that its black-tailed prairie dogs are parents to nine pups, as nine five-week-old pups emerged for the first time from underground burrows this week. [Examiner]
Spring is in the air and we are thrilled to announce the arrival of nine prairie pups! Prairie pups emerge from their burrows between 4-6 weeks of age so we estimate they are about 5-weeks-old. Make sure to stop by the Exploration Zone to see the adorable pups! pic.twitter.com/sVpwhb1UHh— San Francisco Zoo (@sfzoo) April 14, 2023
- An explosion blasted a six-unit San Jose apartment building at about 10 a.m. Friday, the San Jose Fire Department said, although no injuries have been reported. [KPIX]
- The Supreme Court has temporarily allowed the medical abortion drug mifepristone to keep its FDA approval, after a lower court ruled to revoke that approval last week. [ABC7]
- It’s Weekend one of Coachella, and SFGate put together a roundup of some of the Bay Area acts that are performing.
Image via Unsplash/Gordon Mak.