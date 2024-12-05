Your phone may have just blared with a tsunami warning Thursday morning, and it is the real deal, with potential inundation along the coast following a significant underwater earthquake off the Mendocino Coast.

The earthquake struck, with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3, at 10:44 am, in the Pacific at a depth of 8 miles, about 45 miles southwest of Eureka, California. Other preliminary readings put the magnitude at 6.6 and 7.0.

Effects of a possible tsunami are expected to reach San Francisco's coast by 12:10 pm.

Tsunami warnings were also issued for Hawaii, Samoa, and Guam.

via Earthquaketrack

The National Tsunami Warning Center subsequently sent out the alert, which applies to the entire Pacific Coast from Davenport, California, in Santa Cruz County, to Douglas/Lane Line in Oregon.

"Tsunami warnings mean that a tsunami with significant inundation is expected or occurring," the warning says. "Warnings indicate that widespread dangerous coastal flooding accompanied by powerful currents are possible and may continue for several hours after the initial wave arrival."

We don't yet have reports of a tsunami occurring anywhere. In recent past tsunami events, like one triggered by the January 2022 volano in Tonga, beaches were inundated and areas around Santa Cruz Harbor flooded. But this is the first tsunami warning we've had in the Bay Area in recent memory for a large earthquake occurring so nearby.

There are a couple of reports on X on damages on the ground in Ferndale, including a collapsed front door at the Victorian Inn.

This is a developing story.