- Thursday morning's earthquake occurred on the Mendocino Fault, also called the Mendocino Fracture Zone, where the San Andreas Fault hangs a left and where the Gorda and Pacific plates meet. It's the most seismically active area in California, and Thursday's quake — the largest there since 1992 — was the result of an east-west rupture about six miles deep. [Chronicle]
- There have been dozens of aftershocks in the quake zone since Thursday, including a 4.0M this morning, but these aren't really being felt on land in Humboldt County. [KPIX]
- The jury in the trial of Nima Momeni for the April 2023 killing of Bob Lee did not reach a verdict in their second day of deliberations Thursday, and they have Friday off, so deliberations will resume on Monday. [KTVU]
- As a thanks for that Pacific Heights fundraiser he hosted, SF conservative and podcast host David Sacks has been named as Trump's AI and crypto "czar." [Standard]
- A former guard at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville, part of the state corrections department, has been sentenced to two years for taking bribes to allow prisoners to smuggle cellphones into the facility. [Bay Area News Group]
- Following the approval of a land deal between the city and BART in September, the City of Berkeley and BART have put out a request for proposals for a large transit-oriented housing complex on the parking lots of Ashby Station. [SF Business Times]
- President Biden is said to be considering issuing preemptive pardons for a slew of people whom Trump has placed on his enemies list, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, Liz Cheney, Adam Schiff, and others, in what would be a precedent setting move — though some say its necessary because of Trump's unprecdented threats to use the power of the presidency for personal retribution. [Associated Press]
Photo: Charlie Lederer