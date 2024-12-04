18-year-old Mai Sai Vue had not been seen since 11 pm on Halloween night, but according to her family, her body was recovered by police divers on Thanksgiving Day.

The search had been on for nearly a month for the missing 18-year-old Mai Sai Vue, who KRON4 reported in early November had not been seen since Halloween night. That station noted at the time that Vue had last been seen at 11 pm the night of October 31 at Grove and Larkin streets. But KRON4 also added that SFPD told her family on Sunday, November 3 that they were “searching near the Golden Gate Bridge, as they believe she was in the area before her disappearance.”

Now a month after that, there is some tragic resolution. The Chronicle reports that Vue’s family says her body was discovered by police divers. That information is based on an update to a GoFundMe page that says her body was found on November 28, which was Thanksgiving Day. The update has very few details about the location of this discovery, but presumably this was in San Francisco Bay.

“My sister, Mai Sai Vue, has went missing on October 31st of 2024, and her body was finally found November 28 by the help of local PD divers,” her sister Katelynn Vue says on the GoFundMe page. “I am still in disbelief of having to ask for everyone's support and favor in donations of her funeral expenses as she is my only sister who I had hoped to grow old with.”

These details have not been confirmed with law enforcement agencies. But the SF Standard says that GoFundMe has verified the account as legitimate.

“Mai Sai was a very intelligent and sweet person who had so much patience. As my only sister, she was my rock and the only person who I could count on,” the GoFundMe post continues. “Without my baby sister, I am lost, broken, and unable to focus on the fact that I no longer will have someone to lean on or to call my sister. A short but sweet lifetime together is never enough.”

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call or text "988" any time day or night to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, or chat online.

Image: Katelynn Vue via Facebook