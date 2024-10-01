- SF Mayor London Breed declined to participate in what was likely the final forum of this election's candidates for mayors on Monday night, organized by the League of Women Voters. The other four candidates took one more opportunity to bash her record as mayor. [Mission Local]
- 45,000 members of the International Longshoremen's Association went on strike Monday on the Gulf and East Coast, and depending on how long the strike lasts, it could have trickle-down effects on Ports of Oakland and SF. Longshoremen here belong to a different union and are not on strike. [KTVU]
- The two victims in the fatal double shooting in Napa last week have been identified, and one was 38-uyear-old Georgina "Gina" Padilla, a mother of three. [KRON4]
- Some potential Public Safety Power Shutoffs by PG&E in parts of the Bay Area have been canceled amid this current heatwave. [KPIX]
- Elon Musk called state Senator Scott Wiener an "utter scumbag" on X Monday in reaction to a post about laws Wiener has helped pass to protect trans people, and Wiener responded with a gif from The Big Lebowski saying "I think that's called projection, dude." [ScottWiener/X]
- Donald Trump has been referring to Kamala Harris as being born "mentally disabled," something he has done in the past with women of color like Rep. Maxine Waters. Coincidence? [New York Times]
- Mexico is inaugurating its first ever female president today, Claudia Scheinbaum, a former mayor and climate scientist. [New York Times]
