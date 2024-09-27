A Thursday morning shooting in the city of Napa left two people dead. A suspect was quickly identified and was chased by police, he shot himself, and he survived and has been taken into custody.

Two people are dead after a Thursday morning shooting at an apartment complex in Napa, according to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat. KGO reports the apartment complex was at the Napa Park Homes Complex near Lincoln and Soscol avenues in Napa, though police identified and chased the suspect, who shot himself, but survived and has been arrested.



Police received a report of a shooting at 9:45 am Thursday morning, and arrived and found two victims shot at the scene. One was a man identified as being from American Canyon, the other a woman who lived in Napa. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, though neither has been identified, pending a coroner’s investigation.

But Napa Police somehow quickly identified the suspect as 28-year-old Baltazar Rangel Juarez of Napa, and they spotted his vehicle at 1:30 pm near Second and Juarez streets in Napa. Juarez sped from the sirens-blaring police vehicles, giving chase across the streets of Napa.

A viewer sent us the conclusion of a chase where a man suspected of killing a man & woman in Napa, drove a car to Kennedy Park where the car became disabled. @NapaPD say suspect refused to surrender, shot and injured himself and was taken into custody. https://t.co/Q4rCZJZuRG pic.twitter.com/4dwEDrqBwM — KTVU (@KTVU) September 27, 2024

KTVU obtained bystander video from the chase seen above, wherein bystanders can be heard saying “What are you doing, bro? You’re not going to get away.” Juarez’s vehicle broke down during pursuit in Kennedy Park, at which point he shot himself. But he did not shoot himself fatally.

Juarez was taken into custody, and charged with two counts of murder, with other charges likely coming. It’s unclear what, if any, relationship Juarez had with the two victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Napa Police Department at (707) 257-9568 or [email protected].

Image: Napa Police Department via Yelp