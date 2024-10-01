Musician Jack White and his band are coming to the Bay Area for a pair of "pop-up" shows at small venues this week, and tickets go on sale in a couple hours, as of this writing.

When you're a musician of White's critical acclaim and cult stature, you have the luxury of roaming the country, doing small-venue shows and announcing them at the last minute — and they'll likely sell out. It seems White isn't trying to get rich off his current tour, and as he explained in a rambling Instagram post last month, "We won't really be announcing dates in advance so much, we will mostly be playing at "small clubs, back yard fetes, and a few festivals here and there to help pay for expenses."

And, he added, "some shows we won't even decide to do until that morning."

He also wrote some stuff about wanting to "walk through orchard fields and grab apples off of trees," I guess because he's trying to have an apple-picking, pumpkin spice sort of autumn.

White, who's been calling himself Johnny Guitar of late, will be playing on Thursday night, October 3, at the Phoenix Theater in Petaluma, and then on October 4 at Great American Music Hall in SF.

Tickets go on sale at 1 pm today, October 1 — and you can pre-register for those here. Once you sign up with your email, you'll get something in your inbox with a link to buy tickets at 1 pm. As the Chronicle reports, a limited number of student tickets are being sold for $25, and the rest are priced at $115.

White, 49, has cycled through a number of collaborations and solo efforts throughout his career, beginning with the breakout success of The White Stripes, his duo with ex-wife Meg White. The pair divorced in 2000, before the height of their success as a band, but at that point they had already been portraying themselves onstage as siblings.

White would go on to collaborate with the band members who became The Raconteurs, and toured as the supergroup The Dead Weather with Alison Mosshart of The Kills, and two members of the Raconteurs. That group produced three albums between 2009 and 2015.

White put out his first self-produced solo album, Blunderbuss, in 2012, and has written songs for major films in the last decade as well as collaborating with Beyonce on the Grammy-nominated "Don't Hurt Yourself," from her album Lemonade.

On this tour, White his promoting his latest album, No Name, and playing new renditions of White Stripes hits. A review from a New Jersey club show in Variety called a recent set "electrifying," adding that while "guitar-driven rock and roll has been in a sad place for the last couple of decades... if there’s one person to keep it alive and kicking, it’s Jack White."

Top image: Jack White is seen walking in SoHo on August 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)