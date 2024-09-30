- Three goats, Nacho, Chili, and Atlas, who were stolen from their home near Santa Rosa two weeks ago were returned safely by police on Friday, after we learned that Sonoma County resident Guy Fieri was involved with the search. Police got a tip from a family that bought two of the goats from 48-year-old Agustin Alcazar-Varelas, and they subsequently served a search warrant and found the third goat at his home. [KRON4]
- Tuesday will be another Spare the Air Day, and a heat advisory is in effect through Wednesday night, with temperatures possibly hitting 90 in San Francisco Tuesday. [NBC Bay Area]
- A victim was battered and robbed of their cellphone in Japantown Monday morning. [KRON4]
- Verizon had a major service outage Monday, but was making progress, they said, in restoring it. [KTVU]
- On top of that BART disruption Monday morning, all cable car service was down in San Francisco due to a possible cable issue. [KRON4]
- It looks like Oasis will be snubbing the Bay Area on their reunion tour next year, and only stopping in Los Angeles. [Chronicle]
- But Mary J. Blige will be coming here on her "For My Fans" tour, stopping at the Chase Center on March 7. [KRON4]
- Both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump visited disaster zones in the wake of Hurricane Helene today, trying to walk a fine line of showing empathy and not being overtly political, though Trump may not have done that. [New York Times]
Photo via Sonoma County Sheriff's Office