- We have a date for the long-anticipated return of the L-Taraval train: Saturday, September 28. The L-Taraval has been operating just as a bus line westbound beyond West Portal since September 2019, but will resume its full Embarcadero Station-to-the-SF Zoo service on the early morning of September 28. [SFGate]
- The Dreamforce road closures have already started, and beware, Dreamforce kicks off next week. Howard Street is already closed between Third and Fourth Streets, even to pedestrians who are not conference attendees. Fourth Street will also be closed between Mission and Howard streets from 6 am to 8 pm from Monday through Tuesday next week. [KGO]
- Your San Francisco Giants will no longer wear those awful creamsicle-colored alternate uniforms, and Tuesday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers will be their last appearance ever. These “City Connect” uniforms were on a three-year contract, which is now up, but the Giants will likely just replace them next year with another terrible alternate uniform. [Chronicle]
- On the very unfortunate heels of this week’s Boyles Fire in Lake County, Lake County is now facing evacuations because of the new Harbor Fire that was sparked Tuesday. [NBC Bay Area]
- Apple has to pay the nation of Ireland $14 billion in (technically 13 billion euros) in back taxes over a misinterpretation of their previous tax payments. [CBS News]
- Beloved Valencia Street Mexican restaurant Puerto Alegre’s co-founder Maria Refugio Vigil has died. She was 91. [Mission Local]
Image: Salesforce