An injury crash involving an overturned big rig that dumped a large amount of debris in the roadway closed all lanes of westbound Highway 24 in Oakland today, causing a major traffic situation.

The crash happened around 5 am Wednesday, according to the CHP, near the westbound exit from the Caldecott Tunnel, and near the interchange with northbound Highway 13. The truck appeared to have dumped pallets and some sort of dark, asphalt-like material over the roadway.

Commuters toward San Francisco and Oakland from the further East Bay were being told to use alternate routes.

As of 8:33 am, the CHP posted video showing the debris cleanup still ongoing, and the section of freeway still closed to traffic.

A significant amount of debris needed to be cleared, and no estimated reopening time for the road has been announced.

TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE (8:33 AM): W/B SR-24 near SR-13 remains closed. Crews are working diligently to clean up the debris. Use alternate routes if possible. No ETO. pic.twitter.com/TJ3dawO2or — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) September 11, 2024

No specific details about injuries were reported.

We'll update this post once the situation clears.

As KTVU reports, this was one of two big rig crashes this morning in the East Bay. The other occurred around 2:30 am, when a truck overturned and caught fire on Highway 238 near the 880 interchange.