- A Sunday afternoon wildfire near the Altamont Pass, along 580 in the vicinity of Grant Line Road, was quickly contained after scorching 22 acres. [NBC Bay Area]
- Police in Antioch are investigating the death last Tuesday of a 59-year-old man who reportedly died after an altercation with some employees at a vendor stand set up outside the Contra Costa County Employment and Human Services building. [KRON4]
- Multiple sideshows occurred Saturday night in San Jose, and police blame staffing issues for not being able to disperse them. [KTVU]
- The state of California has been neglecting to report its use of AI systems to make major decisions, which is required by law. [Cal Matters]
- Budget negoatiations have begun in Sacramento, with Democratic lawmakers seeking to block or delay most of Governor Gavin Newsom's proposed social service cuts. [Cal Matters]
- Fox Corp. has inked a deal to acquire streaming platform Roku for $22 billion. [Associated Press]
- Fans from around the globe swarmed Levi's Stadium, aka San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, for the first World Cup match there on Saturday, which ended with Qatar and Switzerland each scoring one goal — and the Qatari fans were mostly flown in on their government's dime. [KTVU]
Top image: Wind turbines standing 430 feet tall are seen along the Diablo Range hills on August 19, 2024 in Altamont Pass, California. (Photo by Jay L Clendenin/Getty Images)