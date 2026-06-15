The details remain unclear surrounding a Friday death on Nob Hill in which SFPD officers were seen wrestling with an alleged thief outside the Trader Joe's, a struggle that ended with the two officers and the suspect all struck by a passing vehicle on California Street.

We're now learning via the Chronicle, following an announcement from Trader Joe's corporate, that the suspect who died in that collision was a former employee of the Nob Hill Trader Joe's.

"A tragic accident involving a former Trader Joe’s Crew Member and members of the San Francisco Police Department occurred [Friday] morning,” said a spokesperson for the company in an email to the Chronicle. "Our store has been part of this neighborhood for almost 14 years, and we feel compassion for all involved."

The suspect still has not been named, and police have not discussed the nature of the theft that had allegedly occurred, leading to the altercation.

As previously reported, San Francisco police were "flagged down" by a Trader Joe's employee around 7:30 am Friday outside the store at California and Hyde streets, and alerted to a theft suspect. This likely was not a case of everyday shoplifting, given that the store does not open until 9 am each day.

According a statement from the SF police union, "The officers went after the suspect and the scene escalated into a violent struggle with the suspect in the middle of the street."

A Lexus traveling on California Street subsequently struck the suspect and pinned one of the officers underneath the car, and injured the second officer as well.

All three were reportedly transported to SF General, where the suspect died and the two officers were treated for leg injuries.

Louis Wong, the president of the SF Police Officers Association, tells the Chronicle that one officer was released from the hospital but another was released and then readmitted over the weekend for further treatment.

More information on the circumstances of the case, and the suspect, should be released this week.

Previously: Suspect Killed, Two SF Police Officers Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle on Nob Hill

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