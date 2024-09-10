- The big Harris-Trump debate is tonight, starting at 6 pm Pacific Time on ABC, and expectations are high for Harris — compared to expectations for Biden back in June. There will be watch parties at bars all over SF, and at the new DCCC headquarters on Market Street (in the old Nordstrom Rack). [KRON4]
- The Boyles Fire in Lake County appears to be under control, after sparking on Saturday and destroying 30 structures, including many homes. It is officially 40% contained, with many hot spots remaining. [KPIX]
- As you may have seen, the 49ers put a damper on Aaron Rodgers's return to the field with a 32-19 tromping of the NY Jets at last night's season opener. [KRON4]
- Two men were chargd in a series of organized retail thefts — and embezzlement — in connection to two Home Depot locations in Alameda County, amounting to over $100,000. [KPIX]
- An electrical fire inside a unit in a Park Merced high-rise Monday night displaced at least one person. [KPIX]
- The springtime bluegrass music festival at Palisades Tahoe, WinterWonderGrass, which has gone on for eight years, will not be happening in 2025, as organizers cite "the rising cost of doing business in Northern California," and their own reluctance to raise ticket prices too high — and/or they don't think they will sell enough of them. [Chronicle]
- Saturday Night Live has announced three new cast members, and three people are leaving the show: Chloe Troast, Punkie Johnson, and Molly Kearney. [CNN]
