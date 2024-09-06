The Florida man who allegedly caused a deadly wrong-way crash last week that killed a woman and her son has now been booked into jail, after he was released from the hospital where he was being treated for his own injuries.

A man with a previous DUI conviction and other arrests on his record is now in police custody, and he was booked Thursday into Santa Clara County Jail on two counts of murder, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and driving under the influence causing injury, among other charges.

California Highway Patrol has confirmed that the suspect, 39-year-old Duncan McQuarrie of Orlando, Florida, was intoxicated at the time of the crash, as KTVU reports.

The crash happened on August 26 on Highway 85 in San Jose. Another vehicle's dashcam footage showed McQuarrie's Toyota Tacoma pickup speeding in the wrong direction along the shoulder of the northbound lanes of the highway.

The truck ultimately crashed head-on with a Tesla Model Y, killing the driver, identified as 47-year-old Rebecca Olsen, and her son, 14-year-old Charlie Olsen.

The boy's father, Cameron Olsen, wrote a hearfelt thank you to the public on Reddit last week for their kind words, calling his son "very, very unique." He and his wife were reportedly separated, and were co-parenting their son.

As NBC Bay Area earlier reported, McQuarrie has multiple arrests on his record, including a citation earlier this year for driving without a license, one for possession of cocaine in 2021, and a DUI conviction in 2013.

McQuarrie was expected to be arraigned Friday.

